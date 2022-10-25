Family says John Block is looking forward to visit from Sisulu, Boesak

“We have never made that headline news. We have never used that for political opportunism. What comrade Lindiwe Sisulu did and Dr Allan Boesak (did) is completely unfortunate, trying to use the predicament of comrade John for a political agenda,” Saul said.
Former ANC Northern Cape chair John Block’s family say it is certain Block is eagerly awaiting the visit of tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu and cleric Rev Allan Boesak.
Last week, Sisulu told the media that prison authorities had denied her and Boesak permission to visit Block at Upington prison. Sisulu said she went to visit Block as a relative and said being denied access was blatant abuse of prisoners’ rights as she had sought and been granted permission to visit him.
But the department of correctional services said Block was allowed visitors, like any other prisoner, but said no special provisions would be made for him to see visitors outside normal visiting hours or days.
After the botched visit, Northern Cape ANC chair and premier Zamani Saul said he had been meeting Block behind bars and that members of the executive committee in the province visited Block on several occasions.
“We have never made that headline news. We have never used that for political opportunism. What comrade Lindiwe Sisulu did and Dr Allan Boesak (did) is completely unfortunate, trying to use the predicament of comrade John for a political agenda,” Saul said.
In a statement on Tuesday, Block’s family said Saul visited Block on two occasions in 2019 and had not visited him since.
“During such visits, John expressed the desire that Saul and the ANC leadership provide moral and material support for his family since his imprisonment denies him being the primary provider to be present to support his family.
“Premier Zamani Saul made several commitments during these visits that remain empty to this day,” the family said.
The family said since Block’s incarceration in 2018, none of the people he worked with in the government or the local, regional and provincial ANC structures visited the family.
Block was convicted for corruption and money laundering in 2015 and was sentenced to 15 years' jail. However, he started serving time only in November 2018 after multiple unsuccessful appeals in the superior courts.
The family said Sisulu and Boesak were the first people to physically go and express their support and prayers with Block's parents and family.
“Their presence served as a source of inspiration for the family, and we, as a family, are sure that our son is eagerly awaiting their visit.”
