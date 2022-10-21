Independents closer to 2024 elections
Electoral Amendment Bill goes through
With the help of the EFF, NFP, Al-Jama-ah and PAC, the ANC in the National Assembly pushed through the Electoral Amendment Bill on Thursday.
The bill was met by fierce criticism from members of civil organisations as well as opposition that included the likes of the DA, IFP and FF+...
