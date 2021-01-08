Thulare passes without succession plan in place

Bapedi king's death raises fears of fresh strife

The death this week of the paramount king of the Bapedi nation, King Thulare Victor Thulare III, could lead to another round of a protracted legal wrangle over the kingship within the royal family.



This is according to former president of Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa Chief Setlamorago Thobejane, adding that he does not believe that there is a succession plan in place in the Bapedi kingship...