Child killers are often people you know and trust — police officer
'Many criminals prefer the road of least resistance'
People who kill children are not always strangers. This is according to the head of the SAPS Occult Unit, Brig Attie Lamprect, who said sometimes children who are killed for cult- or muthi-related rituals are preyed on by people they know and trust.
“It is not always the ‘stranger danger’ suspects who kill, but sometimes it's someone the child even trusted. When you interview these suspects, some are, every now and then, the most pleasant individuals. One can easily be deceived [into thinking these are people] you will trust with your own children,” he said...
