Mampuru III is the great-grandson of an executed king
Chief passes on without finding his kin's remains
The royal family of Bapedi ba Mamone in Limpopo says their late chief died an unhappy man as he could not complete his mission to find the remains of his great-grandfather.
Chief Mampuru Billy Mampuru III, 55, died after a short illness at Dilokong hospital in Burgersfort on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.