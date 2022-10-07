Ten men and a woman are expected to appear in the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Monday after they were found in possession of a large quantity of cooking oil allegedly stolen in Boksburg on Wednesday.
About eight armed men stormed into a company in Boksburg and held employees at gunpoint. The men loaded cooking oil valued at R1.5m into three trucks and drove off.
Later on Wednesday, police from the Gauteng highway patrol received information that one of the trucks was headed to Vanderbijlpark, with the cargo still on board.
A truck matching the description was spotted entering a business premises in Vanderbijlpark.
“The team pounced on the suspects while they were offloading the cooking oil,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said.
Eleven suspects, aged between 27 and 37, were arrested and charged with possession of suspected stolen property.
“The investigation is under way to establish if the arrested suspects are linked to the robbery and the search is under way for the loot that is still missing.”
TimesLIVE
Eleven suspects to appear in Boksburg court on Monday after cooking oil theft
Image: 123RF/belchonock
Ten men and a woman are expected to appear in the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Monday after they were found in possession of a large quantity of cooking oil allegedly stolen in Boksburg on Wednesday.
About eight armed men stormed into a company in Boksburg and held employees at gunpoint. The men loaded cooking oil valued at R1.5m into three trucks and drove off.
Later on Wednesday, police from the Gauteng highway patrol received information that one of the trucks was headed to Vanderbijlpark, with the cargo still on board.
A truck matching the description was spotted entering a business premises in Vanderbijlpark.
“The team pounced on the suspects while they were offloading the cooking oil,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said.
Eleven suspects, aged between 27 and 37, were arrested and charged with possession of suspected stolen property.
“The investigation is under way to establish if the arrested suspects are linked to the robbery and the search is under way for the loot that is still missing.”
TimesLIVE
Image: 123RF/ belchonock
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos