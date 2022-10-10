Another suspect arrested in connection with cooking oil robbery

Another arrest has been made in connection with the cooking oil stolen during an armed robbery at Willowton Group’s off-site warehouses in Kempton Park last Wednesday.
Police arrested 11 suspects on the same day as the robbery as they were allegedly off-loading the oil from a truck at a business premises in Vanderbijlpark.
“This time, a pallet of Sunfoil sunflower oil 2l stock was recovered in a foreign-owned superette in the Vaal Triangle region, which was identified by the stolen goods batch codes,” Willowton said on Monday.
The robbers have not been apprehended and the reward of R100,000 remains to be claimed by anyone with information that leads to the successful arrest of the perpetrators as well as the recovery of the remaining stolen stock.
Last Wednesday, several armed robbers held up staff at the facility and loaded three trucks with substantial quantities of 2l bottles of Sunfoil sunflower oil.
“Members of the public and traders are requested not to purchase the stolen stock which is identified by batch codes, known to the police and security partners who are trying to locate the missing stock.”
Willowton said anyone with information about the stolen goods is urged to report this to 082 888 7813.
