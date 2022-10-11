×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Ex-UCT presidents offer support to embattled varsity

Probe by retired judge on governance blocked

11 October 2022 - 08:22
Mpho Sibanyoni Journalist

Three former University of Cape Town's convocation presidents have appealed to the institution's leadership to avoid the “temptation of defensiveness and sweeping challenges under rugs at the cost of finding solutions”. 

The trio — Barney Pityana, Lorna Houston and Eddy Maloka — met virtually on Sunday in their individual capacity as UCT alumni to discuss allegations of poor governance levelled against the university's leadership...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12