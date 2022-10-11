Ex-UCT presidents offer support to embattled varsity
Probe by retired judge on governance blocked
Three former University of Cape Town's convocation presidents have appealed to the institution's leadership to avoid the “temptation of defensiveness and sweeping challenges under rugs at the cost of finding solutions”.
The trio — Barney Pityana, Lorna Houston and Eddy Maloka — met virtually on Sunday in their individual capacity as UCT alumni to discuss allegations of poor governance levelled against the university's leadership...
