SIU obtains order freezing former Eskom senior manager’s pension benefits

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained a preservation order to freeze the pension benefits of Duduzile Babalwa Moyo, a former senior Eskom manager who allegedly unlawfully benefited by R24.5m.
The special tribunal order, dated September 28, interdicts the Eskom pension and provident fund from paying pension benefits to Moyo. Moyo, who resigned this month and — if there is no preservation order — is entitled to her pension benefits.
“The SIU investigation into Moyo’s conduct found that Moyo in her role as Eskom’s supply, contracts manager and employer's representative contracted a business named Tamukelo to transport raw and potable water from Kendal and Kusile power stations.”
The SIU said in her position as contracts manager Moyo signed 23 interim payment certificates in respect of Tamukelo's services for the period December 2011 to July 2014 totalling about R138m.
“Furthermore, the SIU probe revealed Tamukelo and its representatives paid entities linked or associated with Moyo, while she negotiated and managed Eskom's contract with Tamukelo.”
The SIU said Moyo created entities owned by members of her family and friends to receive these funds.
The SIU alleged Moyo also deceived Eskom and repeatedly made fraudulent misrepresentations, declaring there was no conflict of interest when dealing with Tamukelo and other role-players for five years when signing Eskom’s annual declaration of conflict of interest policy.
“The SIU intends to expeditiously institute civil proceedings against Moyo, 30 days after the conclusion of this interdict.”
The SIU said it was authorised by a proclamation issued by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018 to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of Eskom and the conduct of the utility's officials and to recover any financial losses by the state.
The proclamation covers offences which took place between January 1, 2010 and April 6, 2020,
It also covers any offences after the proclamation date that are relevant to, connected with, incidental to the matters or involve the same people, entities or contracts investigated under the authority of the 2018 proclamation.
TimesLIVE
SIU obtains order freezing former Eskom senior manager’s pension benefits
Image: Olivier Le Moal
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained a preservation order to freeze the pension benefits of Duduzile Babalwa Moyo, a former senior Eskom manager who allegedly unlawfully benefited by R24.5m.
The special tribunal order, dated September 28, interdicts the Eskom pension and provident fund from paying pension benefits to Moyo. Moyo, who resigned this month and — if there is no preservation order — is entitled to her pension benefits.
“The SIU investigation into Moyo’s conduct found that Moyo in her role as Eskom’s supply, contracts manager and employer's representative contracted a business named Tamukelo to transport raw and potable water from Kendal and Kusile power stations.”
The SIU said in her position as contracts manager Moyo signed 23 interim payment certificates in respect of Tamukelo's services for the period December 2011 to July 2014 totalling about R138m.
“Furthermore, the SIU probe revealed Tamukelo and its representatives paid entities linked or associated with Moyo, while she negotiated and managed Eskom's contract with Tamukelo.”
The SIU said Moyo created entities owned by members of her family and friends to receive these funds.
The SIU alleged Moyo also deceived Eskom and repeatedly made fraudulent misrepresentations, declaring there was no conflict of interest when dealing with Tamukelo and other role-players for five years when signing Eskom’s annual declaration of conflict of interest policy.
“The SIU intends to expeditiously institute civil proceedings against Moyo, 30 days after the conclusion of this interdict.”
The SIU said it was authorised by a proclamation issued by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018 to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of Eskom and the conduct of the utility's officials and to recover any financial losses by the state.
The proclamation covers offences which took place between January 1, 2010 and April 6, 2020,
It also covers any offences after the proclamation date that are relevant to, connected with, incidental to the matters or involve the same people, entities or contracts investigated under the authority of the 2018 proclamation.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos