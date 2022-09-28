Mogalakwena appeals ruling against municipal manager
Municipality's suspension of workers irks Samwu
28 September 2022 - 08:42
The Mogalakwena local municipality in Limpopo has forged ahead to appeal a court ruling which sets aside the recent appointment of its municipal manager despite opposition from workers and residents.
Law firm Popela Maake attorneys confirmed to Sowetan that it filed an application on behalf of the municipality before the Limpopo high court in Polokwane on Monday to challenge a ruling made more than a week ago against the appointment of Morris Maluleke...
