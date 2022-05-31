Cosatu, Saftu slam Ramaphosa's BEE advisory council

'Move meaningless in face of an imploding country'

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to establish a new broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE) advisory council has appeased organised black business, much to the annoyance of labour.



Ramaphosa said in his weekly newsletter on Monday that the council was established to champion the cause of economic transformation. The president said while there has been significant progress over the past two decades, there are some areas where there has been regression...