South Africa

KZN acting judge and former head of agriculture arrested for corruption

20 September 2022 - 11:27
Orrin Singh Reporter
An acting judge and the former head of the department of agriculture and rural development were arrested for alleged collusion over a 2016 tender by the Hawks on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A KwaZulu-Natal acting judge and the former head of department (HoD) for agriculture and rural development were arrested by the Hawks on Tuesday in connection with fraud, corruption and money laundering regarding a 2016 tender. 

The men's identities are known to TimesLIVE but cannot be revealed until they have appeared in court.  

In 2016 the acting judge, who is a well-known advocate, was a director of a company providing services to the department of agriculture and rural development.

It is understood a businessman was encouraged to pay R1m towards a luxury SUV. The acting judge allegedly paid a further R300k for the residual on the vehicle. A few days later the vehicle was registered in the name of the former HoD of agricultural and rural development.

A case of fraud, corruption and money laundering was opened at Hilton SAPS, near Pietermaritzburg.

The docket was transferred to members of the Durban serious corruption unit in 2020.

The men are set to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE understands that on Monday the acting judge appeared in court.

