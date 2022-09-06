×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Seven arrested in Gauteng for driver's licence fraud

One of those arrested apparently travelled from Cape Town to obtain licence

By TimesLIVE - 06 September 2022 - 09:42
Seven people were arrested at the Fochville licensing department in Monday on allegations of fraud relating to the issuing of driving licences.
Seven people were arrested at the Fochville licensing department in Monday on allegations of fraud relating to the issuing of driving licences.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

Seven suspects were arrested at Fochville licensing department on the West Rand on Monday on allegations of fraud relating to the issuing of driving licences.

The suspects — who include examiners, a driving school operator and applicants — were caught by the Road Traffic Management Corporation's (RTMC) national traffic anti-corruption unit.

“One suspect had apparently travelled from Cape Town to obtain a driving licence allegedly without going through proper processes,” the RTMC said.

The suspects were detained at Fochville police station and more arrests are expected as investigations continue.

TimesLIVE

Former driving licence examiner loses bid to get dismissal overturned

The labour court has dismissed an application by a former Greater Tzaneen municipality’s driver’s licence examiner seeking to review and set aside an ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'