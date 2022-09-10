×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Former Red Cross Hospital employee and supplier sentenced to 10 years in jail for fraud

10 September 2022 - 11:45
A former Red Cross Hospital employee and a service provider have been sentenced to 10 years in jail, wholly suspended for five years, for defrauding the hospital. Stock photo.
A former Red Cross Hospital employee and a service provider have been sentenced to 10 years in jail, wholly suspended for five years, for defrauding the hospital. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

A former Red Cross Hospital employee and a service provider have been slapped with 10-year jail sentences for fraud.

The former hospital employee, Ronald Rothman Rancke, and businessman Johann Willem Visser were sentenced in the Bellville serious commercial crime court on Thursday.

The two were found guilty of 24 counts of fraud and corruption that cost the hospital R86,000.

The court also granted a confiscation order for R50,000. Visser had already paid the amount into the criminal asset recovery account.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the directorate’s serious commercial crime unit arrested Rancke and Visser in 2021 after a forensic probe conducted by the hospital.  

“Visser stole just under R86,000 from the hospital in a corruption swindle that occurred between 2005 and 2009, perpetrated through him as a supplier to the Red Cross Hospital in Rondebosch by corrupting an employee in the procurement department to secure a tender for him and his company,” said Hani.

The sentence was suspended for five years but Rancke and Visser have to undergo three years of correctional supervision.

TimesLIVE

Accountant pleads not guilty to defrauding MTN of R53m

A former MTN accountant who allegedly stole R53m from her employer by creating fake vendors and paying them has pleaded not guilty to charges of ...
News
3 days ago

Two in court for allegedly taking money from land buyers in Ekurhuleni

Two suspects appeared in the Vosloorus magistrate’s court on Friday for their alleged role in a corrupt syndicate that duped unsuspecting land buyers ...
News
7 hours ago

Seven arrested in Gauteng for driver's licence fraud

Seven suspects were arrested at Fochville licensing department on the West Rand on Monday on allegations of fraud relating to the issuing of driving ...
News
4 days ago

How accountant 'stole' R53m in 90 illegal transactions

The state has given details of how a former MTN junior accountant who had been earning a R22,000 salary allegedly stole an average of R7.6m yearly ...
News
2 days ago

State capture accused Eric Wood doesn't need to top up his bail to ensure he returns to SA, says court

The state has lost its application for state capture accused Eric Wood to pay an additional R2m bail to guarantee his return to SA.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'