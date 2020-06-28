Mhlathuze Water urges residents to use water sparingly as dam levels in KZN drop

The Mhlathuze Water board has urged residents to use water sparingly as dam levels in KwaZulu-Natal drop.

In a statement on Friday the board, which supplies water to a large region stretching from the uThukela River in the south, along the east coast to the Mozambique and Swaziland borders, around Vryheid and back to the uThukela River, said that though it had sufficient water reserves residents still needed to be cautious because of a lack of rain during winter.

The board said that a report by the department of water & sanitation indicated a marginal decrease in the water in the Goedetrouw and Pongolapoort dams towards the end of June.

The dams are the main supply of water for the region.