The court bid to halt events associated with the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu is believed to have been struck off the roll.
The late King Goodwill Zwelithini's daughters, princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma also sought to bar President Cyril Ramaphosa from providing Misuzulu with a certificate certifying him as king of the amaZulu.
This, the princesses argued, should be done after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled on a judgment dismissing their contestation of the late king's will.
The princesses are Queen Sibongile Zulu's daughters, the late king's first wife.
They approached the SCA after the high court in Pietermaritzburg dismissed their challenge to the will’s legitimacy.
Meanwhile the government-recognised king's homestead of Kwakhangela is filling up for the customary entering of the kraal ceremony, which is strictly reserved for the heir to the throne.
Last week, the same ceremony was performed at Enyokeni royal palace by another faction of the Zulu royal family that recognises the late king's firstborn son as heir to the throne. The ceremony went ahead without incident.
Meanwhile, King Misuzulu's biggest backer, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister, earlier this week emphasised that entering the kraal was not the same as a coronation.
“Some people have equated it with the coronation, and some have said if the king has not done so, then he is not the king which is false because the king is already on the throne and going through entering the kraal is purely because it is the custom of Zulu people,” said Buthelezi.
TimesLIVE
Princesses' bid to stop King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's coronation and certification 'stymied'
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
The court bid to halt events associated with the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu is believed to have been struck off the roll.
The late King Goodwill Zwelithini's daughters, princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma also sought to bar President Cyril Ramaphosa from providing Misuzulu with a certificate certifying him as king of the amaZulu.
This, the princesses argued, should be done after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled on a judgment dismissing their contestation of the late king's will.
The princesses are Queen Sibongile Zulu's daughters, the late king's first wife.
They approached the SCA after the high court in Pietermaritzburg dismissed their challenge to the will’s legitimacy.
Meanwhile the government-recognised king's homestead of Kwakhangela is filling up for the customary entering of the kraal ceremony, which is strictly reserved for the heir to the throne.
Last week, the same ceremony was performed at Enyokeni royal palace by another faction of the Zulu royal family that recognises the late king's firstborn son as heir to the throne. The ceremony went ahead without incident.
Meanwhile, King Misuzulu's biggest backer, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister, earlier this week emphasised that entering the kraal was not the same as a coronation.
“Some people have equated it with the coronation, and some have said if the king has not done so, then he is not the king which is false because the king is already on the throne and going through entering the kraal is purely because it is the custom of Zulu people,” said Buthelezi.
TimesLIVE
Princesses seek interdict to stop King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's coronation and certification
Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini's name put forward as next Zulu king
Reigning them in — just how much is the battle for the Zulu crown worth?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos