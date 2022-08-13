Flood committee concerned at slow spending of R1bn humanitarian aid

The ad hoc joint committee on flood disaster relief and recovery says it is concerned about the slow pace of expenditure of R1bn in humanitarian aid, which could indicate underperformance by recipients.
However, it was happy with the allocation of funds to provinces and municipalities but felt there was inadequate detail on the exact amounts received, used and outstanding.
The committee said it was also dissatisfied with a department of planning, monitoring & evaluation report which suggested it relied on desktop sources of information for the document.
The department undertook to furnish the committee with updated information to address its concerns, with the committee seeking a revised report within seven days. It also wants the department to clarify the disaster-response role of each responsible sector department.
The committee said while Cogta had championed the implementation of the district development model, no tangible results appeared to have arisen from its implementation as far as co-ordination among sector departments was concerned.
It was also concerned the department was not adequately responsive to requests for specific interventions in the cases of families who have been deprived access to relief funding but noted Cogta's commitment to follow up on these cases.
The committee is due to conduct a follow-up visit to KwaZulu-Natal, the province most affected by the floods.
