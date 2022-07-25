Top cops accused of torturing junior officer
Sergeant has laid charges against his superiors
Two senior police officials in Mpumalanga have been implicated in the attempted murder and assault of a junior officer they allegedly tortured for four hours during an interrogation.
Deputy district commissioner of crime detection in Nkangala Brig Sifiso Cele as well as head of organised crime Brig Stephina Mahlangu are said to have held Sgt Zongezile Somzi captive and allegedly suffocated him with a plastic bag and electrocuted him, demanding answers about a robbery that took place at the Kwaggafontein police station in June...
