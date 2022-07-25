×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Man in court over Katlehong tavern shooting

two shot dead at a tavern in Ga-Rankuwa

25 July 2022 - 08:25
Mpho Koka Journalist

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting at a Katlehong tavern in Ekurhuleni, which left two people dead.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said the man is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court today. He was arrested on Friday. “Police investigation will still continue regarding this matter,” said Sello yesterday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Thabo Mbeki warns ANC to honour its promises at Duarte memorial
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...