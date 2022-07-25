Man in court over Katlehong tavern shooting
two shot dead at a tavern in Ga-Rankuwa
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting at a Katlehong tavern in Ekurhuleni, which left two people dead.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said the man is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court today. He was arrested on Friday. “Police investigation will still continue regarding this matter,” said Sello yesterday...
Man in court over Katlehong tavern shooting
two shot dead at a tavern in Ga-Rankuwa
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting at a Katlehong tavern in Ekurhuleni, which left two people dead.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said the man is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court today. He was arrested on Friday. “Police investigation will still continue regarding this matter,” said Sello yesterday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos