Written warnings, salary reductions for guilty parties in Digital Vibes saga, one resigns

Image: Karen Moolman
Three health department officials embroiled in the controversial R150m Digital Vibes communications contract have been found guilty.
Deputy director-general Anban Pillay, head of communications Popo Maja and former chief of staff Shireen Pardesi faced charges related to the contract. The three were suspended last year pending an internal probe into the contract after an investigation by an independent audit firm and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).
Former health minister Zweli Mkhize resigned at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic after the SIU recommended President Cyril Ramaphosa take action against him in relation to the contract. This week, departmental spokesperson Foster Mohale said Pillay faced four charges and was found guilty on one.
The chairperson of the disciplinary hearing meted out different sanctions.
“Dr Anban Pillay shall receive a final written warning valid for 15 months and suspension without pay for three months, which will be followed by salary level demotion for 12 months,” said Mohale.
“Mr Popo Maja shall receive a final written warning valid for 12 months and salary level demotion for a period of 12 months. Mrs Shireen Pardesi proposed that she be allowed to resign from the department with immediate effect, and that was agreed by all parties and confirmed by the presiding officer.”
