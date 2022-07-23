Public has 30 days to comment on Mantashe's fuel price gazette

The DA, which says the move is “a direct result of sustained pressure” by the party, welcomed Mantashe’s decision but said it was not enough.
“Today’s announcement by the government is welcomed, but still does not go far enough. Government has maintained unnecessary control over the fuel price for too long, thereby hindering competition in the fuel sector which would result in lower prices at the pump for consumers, and more innovative selling methods by fuel retailers,” it said.
The party believes a full deregulation model which goes beyond a price ceiling is most desirable for consumers and producers alike.
“Full deregulation is common practice in developed economies and it is time SA joined their ranks.
“The question also has to be asked: why only 93-octane petrol? Surely, in the interests of easing the burden of high fuel prices, all grades of petrol should be subject to this?”
The DA said it will be tabling a bill in parliament shortly which goes beyond a price ceiling by allowing for full deregulation of the market.
“This will result in a competitive market from the retail to the wholesale level, benefiting both consumers and retailers alike.”
