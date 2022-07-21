Mixed emotions for content creator who captured viral video of Klerksdorp man fighting off criminals

“A part of me regrets taking the video, but I'm also happy I did take it,” says Thato Ledimo from Klerksdorp, who on Wednesday captured a video of a man wielding a knife fending off four men who allegedly tried to rob him or hijack his car.
“I took the video because I wanted to create awareness that there is crime in Klerksdorp. There are people who believe that Klerksdorp is crime-free and it's this nice little town which is better than all other areas,” she said.
According to Ledimo, the incident occurred at about 9.19am opposite the home affairs offices in the Klerksdorp CBD.
Ledimo has been criticised by some people on social media for taking the video instead of assisting the man fighting back against criminals.
“I don't feel bad for not assisting. I'm a woman and also feared for my own safety. There were hundreds more people who also stood and watched him as he was fighting to protect his possessions,” Ledimo told TimesLIVE.
Her biggest regret is the threats she is now receiving on social media since sharing the video.
“I fear for my life and that of my family. I'm receiving threats on Messenger. People are telling me where I live, where my husband works and that they know everything about me,” she said.
“This has left me shaken.”
She has shared some of the threats she has received with TimesLIVE.
In one of the texts written in Setswana, the writer tells her that they know where her husband works, and she should tell him to stop parking his vehicle outside his workplace. In another text (also written in Setswana), the texter says they have noticed that she is now an investigating officer and they will deal with her.
On a positive note, she said she's happy to see the local police frequently doing patrols in the area where the incident occurred.
“That place is a known crime hotspot. You don't walk with your phone in your hand at all. This was the reason I took the video, to create awareness.”
North West police spokesperson Col Adele Myburgh said they were aware of the incident and would issue a statement soon.
