South Africa

Suspects arrested in connection with Kestell murders abandon their bail applications

20 July 2022 - 13:19
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Two suspects arrested in connection with the recent murders of seven people on a Free State farm have abandoned their bail applications.

Lerato Selepe and Kamohelo Motankisi are accused of killing the wife of the farmer, Sesi Binta Smit, 55, her son Rhudie Smit, 17, and five female farmworkers. The other deceased are Nokufa Portia Monareng, 30, Lerato Julia Moloi, 33, Mothoduwa Paulina Moloi, 36, Nomasonto Christina Zulu, 56, and Nomasontsha Topsy Maduna, 43.

The duo are facing charges of murder, armed robbery, rape and unlawful possession of firearms.

