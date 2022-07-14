Marriage document makes lobola negotiations easier
Key points, agreements should be recorded
The creator of the Lobola Agreement for Marriage document, a standardised legal contract to conduct lobola negotiations, hopes to bounce back following a dry spell that hit him in 2020 when gatherings such as weddings were stopped due to Covid-19.
Jabulani Mahlangu, 52, made headlines in 2019 for creating the legal document, which allows for negotiators to record key points discussed and agreed on during the negotiation in the form. He was able to successfully get the form distributed to stores such as CNA and Shoprite. ..
Marriage document makes lobola negotiations easier
Key points, agreements should be recorded
The creator of the Lobola Agreement for Marriage document, a standardised legal contract to conduct lobola negotiations, hopes to bounce back following a dry spell that hit him in 2020 when gatherings such as weddings were stopped due to Covid-19.
Jabulani Mahlangu, 52, made headlines in 2019 for creating the legal document, which allows for negotiators to record key points discussed and agreed on during the negotiation in the form. He was able to successfully get the form distributed to stores such as CNA and Shoprite. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos