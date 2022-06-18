Congolese soldier killed in Rwanda, fighting with rebels picks up

Rwandan police on Friday shot and killed a Congolese soldier who crossed the border and fired at security forces, Rwanda's army said, as fighting intensified 50km (30 miles) away between Congo's military and rebels it says are backed by Rwanda.

The Central African neighbours have been locked in a diplomatic crisis since the M23 rebels launched a major offensive in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo last month.

Rwanda denies Congo's allegations that it supports the guerrillas, whose leadership hails from the same Tutsi ethnic group as Rwandan President Paul Kagame, or that it has sent troops into eastern Congo.

As fighting picked up again between the rebels and Congo's army on Friday, M23 fighters shot down a Congolese military helicopter, according to M23 spokesperson Willy Ngoma and a Congolese army source.

The incident at the border took place earlier on Friday when a Congolese soldier crossed into Rwanda from the Congolese city of Goma and fired an AK-47 rifle at Rwandan security personnel and civilians, the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) said.

Two Rwandan police officers were injured before an officer on duty fired back at the soldier, who was killed 25 metres inside Rwanda, an RDF statement said.

Congo's government said it was monitoring the situation but did not provide details about the incident. It ordered the border with Rwanda closed each day at 3pm from Friday on, several hours earlier than usual.