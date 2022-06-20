Out of position? No issues for the likes of Shandu, Frosler

The 2021/22 season saw a few players validating their versatility by excelling out of their natural positions. Sihle Ndebele picks five who were proficiently operating out of their primary slots on the field.

Bandile Shandu (Orlando Pirates)

Shandu primarily operates as an attacking midfielder. However, the 27-year-old played at right-back for the better part of the season. Shandu didn’t disappoint as a full-back, racking up six goals and three assists in as many games across all competitions. The former Maritzburg United man even received a few Bafana Bafana call-ups as a right-back. Players who are natural choices at left-back at Pirates, like Thabiso Monyane and Wayde Jooste, ended up getting minimal game time because of Shandu’s resurgence in this position.

Reeve Frosler (Kaizer Chiefs)

Frosler made the left-back position his own at Chiefs, forcing natural left-backs like Sibusiso Mabiliso and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, who was initially transfer-listed, to play second fiddle to him. The 24-year-old Frosler is a natural right-back. He started 20 league games for Amakhosi, where he was one of a few consistent players last season.

Velemseni Ndwandwe (Golden Arrows)

Ndwandwe, 26, is a natural right-winger. In the first half of the season he was used in his natural slot until they started to play him as a striker towards the end of the season. The three goals he scored last season came when he was playing as a striker.

Thabo Matlaba (Royal AM)

Matlaba is known for his ability to comfortably use both feet. Even so, the veteran player is a left-back by nature. In the first half of the season, before he transferred to Royal, Matlaba was Swallows’ best player, playing in the midfield as a playmaker. When he arrived at Royal, the 34-year-old mainly played as a winger and still excelled.

Siphesihle Maduna (AmaZulu)

Maduna is a right-winger but last season he showed he has massive potential as a striker. When Usuthu’s seasoned strikers like Siphelele Mthembu and Lehlohonolo Majoro were either injured or struggling for form, the 22-year-old Maduna spearheaded the attack. He scored three times in as many league outings.