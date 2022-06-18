No evidence that ConCourt judges, staff leaked info about Mkhwebane's case

There is no evidence that somebody within the Constitutional Court gave confidential information to Ismail Abramjee concerning public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s application before that court.

Retired Supreme Court of Appeal president Lex Mpati made this finding after being asked by chief justice Raymond Zondo on June 3 to investigate whether there had been a leak from the ConCourt as suggested by an SMS from Abramjee, a legal analyst.

Mpati submitted his final report on Wednesday to chief justice Raymond Zondo who said he regarded the matter as closed.

The SMS was sent to advocate Andrew Breitenbach SC, the lead senior counsel for parliament's speaker, on April 24.

The text message led to the last-minute postponement of an urgent application in the Western Cape High Court to put the brakes on impeachment proceedings in parliament and to interdict Mkhwebane’s possible suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The message read: “Hello Adv Breytenbach [sic], Re: The public protector case tomorrow. I have it on very good authority that the ConCourt has declined to hear the public protector’s rescission application. The decision will be made known some time this coming week but not later than Friday. I thought I’d share this with you on a strictly confidential basis. Thanks.”

Mkhwebane conducted an investigation and said the source of alleged leaks from the court to Abramjee may well be from members of the administrative staff or a judicial official — but the evidence pointed towards members of the judiciary.

Mpati said all the justices, except Justice Jody Kollapen and Judge Dunstan Mlambo, confirmed they did not know Abramjee and had not had any communication with him. .