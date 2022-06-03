Zondo probe into SMS leak saga nears completion

Mkhwebane sends information to Hawks and JSC

Chief justice Raymond Zondo's investigation into the notorious SMS sent to a legal counsel communicating a judgment of a Constitutional Court matter before it was announced publicly will be completed next week.



The office of the chief justice said on Thursday that Zondo is aware of public protector Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s closed investigation with regards to the SMS saga...