WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa delivers presidency budget vote speech

President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering the presidency budget vote speech in parliament on Thursday.

The speech is being delivered under a dark cloud as the president tries to quell allegations of corruption after former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against him.

Fraser said the charges emanate from the theft of millions of US dollars concealed on the premises of Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo, by criminals allegedly colluding with his domestic worker.

TimesLIVE