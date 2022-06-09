Western Cape schools among top of the class in world awards, with $50k prize up for grabs

Two Western Cape public schools have made it to the top 10 shortlist for a “world’s best school” award in the “overcoming adversity” category.

If either Pinelands North Primary or West End Primary in Mitchells Plain win the award, they will receive a $50,000 (about R765,000) prize.

They are competing with schools from countries including Brazil, India, Jamaica and Australia for the awards run by T4 Education, which helps teachers worldwide to “network, collaborate, share good practices and support each other’s efforts to improve learning”.

Welcoming the shortlisting of the two Cape Town schools on Thursday, Western Cape premier Alan Winde said it was a “massive” achievement.

“Under the leadership of principals Ann Morton and Clive Arries, Pinelands North Primary and West End Primary, respectively, have stood out for overcoming adversity by giving every learner the opportunity to succeed in a caring and nurturing school environment.