Western Cape schools among top of the class in world awards, with $50k prize up for grabs
Two Western Cape public schools have made it to the top 10 shortlist for a “world’s best school” award in the “overcoming adversity” category.
If either Pinelands North Primary or West End Primary in Mitchells Plain win the award, they will receive a $50,000 (about R765,000) prize.
They are competing with schools from countries including Brazil, India, Jamaica and Australia for the awards run by T4 Education, which helps teachers worldwide to “network, collaborate, share good practices and support each other’s efforts to improve learning”.
Welcoming the shortlisting of the two Cape Town schools on Thursday, Western Cape premier Alan Winde said it was a “massive” achievement.
“Under the leadership of principals Ann Morton and Clive Arries, Pinelands North Primary and West End Primary, respectively, have stood out for overcoming adversity by giving every learner the opportunity to succeed in a caring and nurturing school environment.
“They achieved this by working with many dedicated teachers, school governing body members, administrators and other employees, as well as the broader community. Of course, the learners of these schools have also played an important role in representing their schools and its values,” said Winde.
The two schools are the only ones from SA shortlisted in the awards' five categories and education MEC David Maynier said this “speaks volumes about the incredible work that our principals and teachers and schools are doing to deliver quality education in the Western Cape”.
Education minister Angie Motshekga said: “Our school communities have had to overcome many challenges, both past and present. Amid these challenges — be it poverty, discrimination, gangsterism or violence — many of our schools rise above their social circumstance. These schools have a lot to offer the world in terms of best practice.”
The shortlisted schools will compete for the top three positions and then the ultimate prize.
