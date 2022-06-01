Vehicle lands on its roof after plunging off flood-damaged road

Four people were trapped in a vehicle when it plunged off a flood-damaged road on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Monday night.

Medi Response said the driver was unfamiliar with the recent floods which washed away parts of the M4 in Desainager.

“Medi Response paramedics responded to the M4 near Desainager after reports of an accident. On arrival it was established a vehicle, driven by a person not familiar with recent events in the area, was travelling on the road and plunged down a hole where the M4 has been washed away,” it said.