Support KZN youth to help villagers

I'm sure most of us have seen the ingenuity of some youths from KwaZulu-Natal. What these youths have done is admirable and they need to be encouraged and supported.

These youths have taken the initiative to assist the people of their area where a bridge has collapsed, preventing them from crossing a dangerous fast-flowing river. They have constructed make-shift boats to carry the villagers across the river.

Scores of villagers have been seen on TV waiting in queues to board the "water-taxis". Surely somebody benevolent could sponsor these youths in order to build more sturdy boats. I'm sure the KZN government must have seen the heroics of these youths.

Dr Phil Mtimkulu, Diepkloof, Soweto