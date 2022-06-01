×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

Support KZN youth to help villagers

By READER LETTER - 01 June 2022 - 08:05
The bridge in Stockville Road in Westmead had been washed away by the heavy rains lashing KwaZulu-Natal.
The bridge in Stockville Road in Westmead had been washed away by the heavy rains lashing KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: KZNTraffic via Twitter

I'm sure most of us have seen the ingenuity of some youths from KwaZulu-Natal. What these youths have done is admirable and they need to be encouraged and supported.

These youths have taken the initiative to assist the people of their area where a bridge has collapsed, preventing them from crossing a dangerous fast-flowing river. They have constructed make-shift boats to carry the villagers across the river.

Scores of villagers have been seen on TV waiting in queues to board the "water-taxis". Surely somebody benevolent could sponsor these youths in order to build more sturdy boats. I'm sure the KZN government must have seen the heroics of these youths.

Dr Phil Mtimkulu, Diepkloof, Soweto

Chances of finding 60 missing KZN flood victims virtually nil

While KwaZulu-Natal has been thrown into turmoil by a fresh bout of flooding that has already claimed one life, thousands are still reeling from the ...
News
1 week ago

Flood-ravaged KZN to start picking up the pieces

Mop up operations were expected to begin in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday after heavy rain lashed the province over the weekend.
News
1 week ago

KZN premier forced to evacuate family from home in flood-hit La Mercy

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala was forced to evacuate his family from their home in La Mercy, an area devastated by the weekend rains, during ...
News
1 week ago

Properties, roads, bridges swept away by floods in uMdloti as KZN buckles under more torrential rains

The small KwaZulu-Natal north coast resort town of Umdloti has been ravaged by floods which damaged multimillion-rand properties after rain lasting ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused