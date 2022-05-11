LISTEN | ‘I hugged him’: How Cape Town nurse disarmed hospital gunman

Seale said she focused on trying to calm the gunman: “ I did not want to take my eyes off him. I kept on telling him that we needed to talk. I dealt with him as a person. I wasn’t focused on what he had done or might still do.

"I asked him, ‘What happened?’ I reached out and touched him, and he allowed me to. This gave me confidence and I knew that he trusted me.

"He looked at me while my hands were still on his shoulders and said, 'You are brave, you are the only one that has come in here.' At this point, all I wanted to do was to keep him focused and calm.”

Seale said she asked him several times to drop his gun. She was unaware an armed police team had taken up position outside the cubicle.

“I took him to my chest, held him close, and he again allowed me to hold him. At least I knew there was this rapport was between us.

“My main goal was to isolate him away from other staff and patients. He eventually agreed, and while remaining seated I moved to the cubicle doors and then became aware that the tactical team were outside. I believed that I had some control over the situation.

"There were some moments the perpetrator and I engaged in conversation, and I could even crack a joke.

“If he spoke to me, I allowed him that opportunity, but I would always come back to the request to put the gun down. During our exchanges I lifted his face and said, do you see this uniform, I am here to save life and limb.

"Eventually he agreed for me sedate him. Through it all, I sat with him, stroking his forehead until he was finally sedated. At this point I could call the tactical team to subdue him.

"When I walked out, everyone was there. My team was there and safe. This gave me that encouragement I needed to push on.”