Russia calls increased Nato military activity in the Arctic worrying, warns of 'unintended incidents' — TASS

Russia is worried about increased activity of Nato forces in the Arctic and sees risks of “unintended incidents” occurring in the region, TASS news agency cited Russian ambassador-at-large Nikolai Korchunov as saying on Sunday.

In March, Finland and Sweden, which are both considering joining the US-led military Nato alliance, conducted combined Nato military drills. The exercise was long planned, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24 added intensity to the war game. Moscow describes its actions in Ukraine as a “special military operation”.

“The recent increase in Nato's activity in the Arctic is a cause for concern. Another large-scale military exercise of the alliance was recently held in northern Norway. In our view, this does not contribute to the security of the region,” Korchunov said.