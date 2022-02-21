Authorities hunting for clues in Gqeberha missing mom case

A silver urn decorated with flowers, a beaded purse, a pink diary, an asthma pump and a blue rucksack are some items the family of Silvia Wittal discovered she had with her on the day she went missing.

Nearly two months later, there is no sign of the 45-year-old Gqeberha mother of two.

Wittal was reported missing by her ex-husband Kevin Crouse on January 2 after she dropped her children at his home on December 30. When Crouse returned to her Richmond Hill home with the children three days later, there was no sign of her.

Wittal’s phone was found in a drawer at home and her silver Kia Picanto was later found in Schoenmakerskop, but nothing appeared to be missing from the car.

SA Community Crime Watch chief operating officer Michael Venter, who is in Gqeberha to help search for Wittal, said they hoped the missing items would lead to her discovery.

“When she was in Germany for her grandmother’s funeral, the urn was part of a salt and pepper dispenser set and she came to SA with her grandmother’s ashes in the salt dispenser,” Venter said.