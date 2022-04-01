Department of public service blocks R2m salary for former DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela

Former DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has lost out on a R2m government salary, after the department of public service & administration declined an application for him to be paid that amount.

Madikizela made a dramatic political comeback after it came to light earlier this year that he had scored a top job as adviser to Western Cape premier Alan Winde. This was just months after his fall from grace after he was forced to resign as both DA leader and transport MEC for misstating his qualifications.

In a reply to a parliamentary question by Good MP Brett Herron, the department confirmed that Winde had written to the department asking that he be paid a top salary as an adviser. But the department declined the request.

The application was for Madikizela to be paid at salary level 4, which in 2021 had an entry level of R2,008,212. However, the department opted to approve salary level 3 for Madikizela, which pays up to R1,739,784.

“The minister for the public service and administration [Ayanda Dodlo] received a request for approval of compensation level 4 on the appointment of Mr Madikizela as special adviser for the premier of the Western Cape,” said Dlodlo in a reply.