Moving memorial service for Patrick Shai

Hundreds of people gathered on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the life of seasoned TV and stage actor Patrick Shai at a memorial service at the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg.

Shai's body was found by his wife in the garage of their home in Dobsonville, Soweto, on Saturday.

People arrived as early as 11am to make sure they got inside.

Gospel singer Omega Khonou performed at the memorial service.