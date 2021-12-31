Remembering The Arch | Truly a man apart

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu, who died on Sunday at the age of 90 after a long illness, has been fondly remembered as an outspoken opponent of the apartheid regime who also didn’t spare the corruption of a democratic SA.



He was also a moral crusader for peace and reconciliation and a conscience of a nation. He was known as a man with an extraordinary sense of humour...