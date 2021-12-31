Remembering The Arch | Truly a man apart
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu, who died on Sunday at the age of 90 after a long illness, has been fondly remembered as an outspoken opponent of the apartheid regime who also didn’t spare the corruption of a democratic SA.
He was also a moral crusader for peace and reconciliation and a conscience of a nation. He was known as a man with an extraordinary sense of humour...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.