Dealership agrees to replace faulty vehicle

All ends well after Hyundai buyer is driven over bend

Willem Maake from Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion bought a Hyundai Grand i10 Fluid for R231,000 at a Hyundai dealership in Midrand in September to avoid using public transport during the coronavirus pandemic.



But little did Maake know that a few months later, he would face an uphill battle to have his brand-new vehicle replaced after it had mechanical faults...