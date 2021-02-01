Dealership agrees to replace faulty vehicle
All ends well after Hyundai buyer is driven over bend
Willem Maake from Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion bought a Hyundai Grand i10 Fluid for R231,000 at a Hyundai dealership in Midrand in September to avoid using public transport during the coronavirus pandemic.
But little did Maake know that a few months later, he would face an uphill battle to have his brand-new vehicle replaced after it had mechanical faults...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.