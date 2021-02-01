South Africa

Dealership agrees to replace faulty vehicle

All ends well after Hyundai buyer is driven over bend

By Lindile Sifile - 01 February 2021 - 09:06

Willem Maake from Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion bought a Hyundai Grand i10 Fluid for R231,000 at a Hyundai dealership in Midrand in September to avoid using public transport during the coronavirus pandemic.

But little did Maake know that a few months later, he would face an uphill battle to have his brand-new vehicle replaced after it had mechanical faults...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X