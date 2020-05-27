Beware the credit shortfall policy on car loans, warns short-term insurance ombud

The large print giveth and the small print taketh away. That line, penned by musician Tom Waits more than four decades ago, is particularly apt in the case of “credit shortfall” insurance.

When you’re told by a salesman that a “credit shortfall” policy will spare you from still owing your bank for a car which has been stolen or written off after an accident, you aren’t getting the full story.

And that’s why, of the almost 4,500 motor vehicle complaints the Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance (OSTI) office dealt with last year, the main issue was claims settlement calculations — mostly disputes related to credit shortfall and uninsured accessories.

That was revealed in the ombud’s 2019 annual report, released in an online conference on Wednesday morning.

Standard comprehensive motor vehicle insurance often doesn’t cover the total amount owed to the bank in respect of a financed vehicle, especially if the car is fairly new and financed over a long period — eight years is not uncommon now — or has a large balloon payment due as the final instalment.