Bakkie buyer held for ‘duping dealership with fraudulent documents’
The Hawks have arrested an Eastern Cape man for allegedly buying a car using fraudulent documents.
The 34-year-old will appear in court on Monday. Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said he was arrested on Friday.
“It is alleged that on Jan. 21, 2018 the suspect went to buy a new Ford Ranger bakkie from Eastern Cape Motors,” said Mgolodela.
“It is reported that the suspect submitted fraudulent supporting documents along with the application for vehicle asset finance, which includes the bank statements, proof of employment and income.
“The financial institution that received the application could not detect any misrepresentation upon scrutinising the document, and thus approved the application.”
The transaction was scrutinised when the suspect failed to pay.
“It is further alleged that the financial service provider on realising that the suspect never made a single payment, embarked on an endeavour to trace the client in vain. It is then that the documents presented were rechecked and proved to have been fraudulent,” said Mgolodela.
