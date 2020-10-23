News

Pupil stabbed at Orange Farm school

By Staff Reporter - 23 October 2020 - 17:12
A Gauteng pupil was allegedly stabbed by a fellow pupil on Friday.
A 20-year-old boy was hospitalised on Friday afternoon after he was stabbed, allegedly by another pupil at a school in Majazana, near Orange Farm, Gauteng.

ER24 said their paramedics arrived at the scene at 1.15pm and found a teacher treating the stab victim.

“Medics assessed the patient and found he had sustained a significant stab wound in his back. The pupil was treated and thereafter transported to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for further care.”

They confirmed the incident was reported to the local authorities.

