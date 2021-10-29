South Africa

JMPD officers face internal investigation for dancing with ActionSA’s Mashaba

29 October 2021 - 10:17
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said officers were not allowed to publicly display or associate with a political when in uniform.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said officers were not allowed to publicly display or associate with a political when in uniform.
Image: Screengrab of video

The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) says it will investigate officers who were seen in a video dancing with ActionSA president Herman Mashaba.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said officers were not allowed to publicly display or associate with a political party when in uniform.

“Metropolitan police officers may be members of a political party, but cannot show association to that political party when they are in uniform,” Minnaar said.

In a video shared on social media on Wednesday, Mashaba is seen greeting a group of officers as they alight from a JMPD van.

The officers and Mashaba were seen dancing, clapping and singing in the video.

“The JMPD is acting swiftly in dealing with this matter. If there is evidence of  such misbehaviour, the members concerned will have to appear before a disciplinary committee where a presiding official will hear the case and determine an appropriate sanction for such misconduct,” Minnaar said.

TimesLIVE

Mashaba receives warm welcome in Soweto as ActionSA aims for outright win in Joburg

Political newcomer ActionSA is hoping to take full control of the city of Johannesburg after the November 1 municipal elections, despite its troubles ...
News
2 days ago

EFF, IFP only parties open to alliances with ANC

The DA indicated that its main objective is to oust the ANC from power and also stated outright that it would not work with the EFF as the two ...
News
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout
FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...