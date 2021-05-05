People stand on buildings to witness as Queen Mantfombi's body leaves for KZN

The body of the regent for the Zulu nation, Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini has left the Johannesburg mortuary headed for KwaZulu-Natal.



Zulu maidens walked in front followed by Amabutho, who formed a guard of honour as the vehicle carrying the queen left Johannesburg mortuary on Wednesday morning...