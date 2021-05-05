South Africa

People stand on buildings to witness as Queen Mantfombi's body leaves for KZN

05 May 2021 - 12:11

The body of the regent for the Zulu nation, Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini has left the Johannesburg mortuary headed for KwaZulu-Natal.

Zulu maidens walked in front followed by Amabutho, who formed a guard of honour as the vehicle carrying the queen left Johannesburg mortuary on Wednesday morning...

