Fire kills two in Limpopo's FH Odendaal Hospital

A ward at Modimolle's FH Odendaal Hospital in Limpopo was gutted by fire on Tuesday morning, leaving two dead.

The MEC for health, Dr. Phophi Ramathuba, is attending to the emergency and could not immediately divulge details on the incident.

“Other patients were rescued, unfortunately two died,” the department said in a brief statement.

“A team of experts has been dispatched to investigate the circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire.”

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE