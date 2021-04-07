Pastor says God helped ex-cop defend congregants during robbery

Querencia Ministries pastor Kobus Erasmus is glad that the system has cleared congregant Pieter van der Westhuizen, who drew his firearm and fired shots at robbers who had targeted churchgoers in 2020.

Van der Westhuizen, an ex-policeman, allegedly pulled out his own firearm during the botched robbery in July and shots were fired. Two suspects were killed. A third ran off.

Van der Westhuizen's legal representative Ulrich Roux said on Tuesday that the police confirmed during their investigation that his actions in all probability resulted in the prevention of any innocent churchgoers being hurt or killed by the robbers.

He said charges against his client were withdrawn and the docket had been closed by the police.

“We are glad that the system is also free and righteous because he helped us that day,” the pastor told TimesLIVE on Wednesday. “We are happy, glad and thankful and we think this was the grace of God that helped us through this.”