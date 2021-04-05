Returning Easter holidaymakers clog Gauteng roads

Gauteng experienced high peak volumes of road traffic on its major freeways leading into the province as thousands of commuters travelled back to their homes after the long Easter weekend.

Provincial traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane told Sowetan that the N1, N3, N4 and N12 were the busiest routes by late Sunday.

“There is a high peak on our major freeways. The N1 freeway from Polokwane to Pretoria has high volumes. We are already registering about 3,000 vehicles per hour at Carousel Toll Plaza. The N3 from Durban to Johannesburg is also one road where we are expecting a high peak,” said Maremane.

“We are also expecting high peaks on the N12 from Mpumalanga to Joburg, N4 from Mpumalanga to Pretoria, N12 from Potchefstroom to Joburg and N1 from Free State to Joburg.

“All roads leading into our province from one province to the other are expecting high traffic volumes.”