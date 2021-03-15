Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency.

The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said.

A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

"It was an unusual course of illness around the death that made the Danish Medicines Agency react," it said in a statement late on Sunday.

Norway said on Saturday that three people, all under the age of 50, who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine were being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, which were labeled "unusual symptoms" by health authorities.