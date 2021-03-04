Standard Bank reverses duplicated debits - and it hasn't forgotten about the fees

Only a small percentage of customers were affected by the double-debit glitch, says Standard Bank.

This after some customers had transactions on their debit and credit card purchases deducted more than once.

In an update on Thursday afternoon, the bank said it had managed to reverse the transactions that were debited more than once.

It is in the process of reversing any associated fees.

“A small percentage of cheque card point of sale and e-commerce transactions were impacted. For the frustration caused, we sincerely apologise,” the bank said.

TimesLIVE