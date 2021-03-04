Lesotho receives first batch of vaccines

After a year of disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with more than 10,000 Basotho infected with the virus and almost 300 lives lost, the path to recovery for Lesotho can now begin with the arrival of a vaccine for Covid-19.

The deliveries mark the beginning of what will be the largest, most complex global rollout of vaccines in history. The COVAX Facility plans to deliver at least 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of this year. This is an unprecedented global effort to make sure all citizens have access to vaccines.

“This is a momentous occasion,” said Dr Richard Banda, WHO Representative for Lesotho. “Covid-19 has taken a toll on countries around the world and Lesotho is no exception. We know this is the first step and we congratulate the government of Lesotho, especially the ministry of health for its tireless efforts to protect Basotho and contain the spread of the virus.”

Lesotho received 36,000 vaccines as part of an initial tranche of deliveries of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine licensed to the Serum Institute of India, which represents part of the first wave of Covid-19 vaccines headed to several low and middle-income countries.

“We know the only way out of this crisis is to ensure that vaccinations are available for all,” Anurita Bains, UNICEF representative for Lesotho and acting UN resident co-ordinator. “It’s a historic day for the country and as the UN we stand ready to support the successful rollout of the vaccine programme.”